Three Jackets Tabbed to All-ACC Academic Teams

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball student-athletes Katie Krzus, Cameron Stanford and Bailee Zeitler were named to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team as announced by the league office on Thursday. All three also earned all-conference honors for the 2019 season.

Stanford earned all-ACC academic team recognition for the second straight season. The mechanical engineering major was tabbed to the all-ACC second team for the 2019 season. A product of Alpharetta High School, Stanford was named all-ACC second team, all-freshman and all-ACC academic team following her freshman campaign in 2018. In league play she batted .329 and slugged .714. She led the team with 7 home runs in conference play and 13 overall, tying for third overall in conference play.

An integral part of Tech’s infield for four seasons, Krzus was tabbed to the all-ACC academic team for the first time. The business administration graduate earned all-ACC first team honors for the 2019 season. Making the switch from first base to third base for her senior campaign, the Orland Park, Ill. native excelled in conference play, batting .452 with 19 hits and nine RBI. She slugged .738 in ACC games, good for fifth in the conference.

Tech’s lone all-freshman honoree in 2019, Zeitler earned her first all-ACC academic team recognition. The infielder tallied 12 RBI in conference play, good for second among freshmen. Her .323 batting average against ACC opponents ranks third for the Jackets behind Krzus and Stanford. Zeitler started all 58 games at shortstop for the Jackets.

