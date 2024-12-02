Three Jackets Receive All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – The No. 7-seeded Georgia Tech volleyball team (20-9, 12-8 ACC) was honored with three All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections as voted on by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday. Senior outside hitters Bianca Bertolino and Tamara Otene were awarded Second Team All-ACC honors while freshman middle blocker Logan Wiley was named to the All-Freshmen Team. This marks the second season in the Michelle Collier era that Georgia Tech will have multiple representatives on the all-conference second team and the seventh consecutive season that multiple Yellow Jackets received post season honors. Bertolino collects her fourth post season conference honor after being named All-Freshman (2021), Second Team (2022), and First Team (2023). It is the second post season honor for Otene, fifth conference honor overall, after Otene was named a preseason favorite, ACC Offensive Player of the Week during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and garnered her first All-ACC honor last season. Wiley becomes the 27th Jacket to be named to the All-Freshmen team in program history. Tech owns the second most All-Freshman team selections in ACC history, just two behind Duke. The All-Freshman honor is the seventh under Collier’s direction.

Bianca Bertolino | Sr. | OH | San Guillermo-Santa Fe, Argentina Bianca Bertolino has proved through her senior season why she is one of the most decorated players to compete in White & Gold. She began the season as a Preseason All-ACC selection and quickly worked her way onto the Player of the Year Watch List after establishing .307 hitting percentage, averaging 3.21 kills/set. Through the season, Bertolino reached her 1,000th career kill against Virginia to become the 7th Yellow Jacket in the modern scoring era to achieve the feat. She went on to set a new modern scoring era record for career service aces against Boston College, surpassing Julia Bergmann’s record for career aces (164) which Bergmann set between the 2019-2022 seasons. Bertolino’s dangerous serve ranks her fifth, amongst all Power four players and seventh for aces per set. The Argentina native is tracking 3.39 kill/set for a career high 373 kills this season and already surpassed 300 digs on the season. Bertolino sits as the only Power 4 player with 300 kills, 300 digs and 50 aces. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket to receive All-ACC honors four straight seasons since Bergmann (2019-2022).

Tamara Otene | Sr. | OH | Auckland, New Zealand Otene secured her second-straight 400 kill/300 dig season, registering a team-best 410 kills and 307 digs, the most digs among Power 4 pin hitters. She began the season as a Preseason All-ACC honoree and secured her first weekly honor of the season after being named the ACC Player of the Week as well as being named the BYU Nike Invitational MVP after recording a combined 41 kills (5.13/set). Otene continued to provide dominant performances on both offense and defense and helped make Georgia Tech volleyball history as her 27 kill/21 dig performance against Duke (Nov. 1) gave her three 20/20 double-doubles, the most by any Jacket in the modern scoring era and second-most all-time. Despite already owning 1,128 career kills coming into the season, Otene hit the 1,000 kills mark in White Gold with her 26 kill performance against No. 6 Stanford (Nov. 27).