No. 7 Jackets Begin NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin

THE FLATS – No. 7 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-9, 12-8 ACC) gets ready to make its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance against Tennessee (15-11, 8-8 SEC) on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET at the UW Field House in Madison, WI. Thursday’s match against Tennessee will be the fourth time the Yellow Jackets have faced the Lady Vols, but a first-time meeting under the direction of head coach Michelle Collier.

Tickets

WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 5 | No. 7 Georgia Tech vs Tennessee | 5:30 p.m. | UW Field House | Madison, WI | Watch; ESPN+ | Live Stats

Thursday, Dec. 5 | No. 2 Wisconsin vs Fairfield | 8 p.m. | UW Field House | Madison, WI | Watch; ESPN+ | Live Stats

Friday, Dec. 6 | Winner of match 1 vs Winner of match 2 | 8 p.m. | UW Field House | Madison, WI

Storylines

This is head coach Michelle Collier’s 11th season on The Flats, tying AVCA Hall of Famer Shelton Collier for the longest tenured coach in program history. At GT, she has 217 wins (2nd most behind Shelton Collier), 123 ACC victories (program record) seven NCAA Tournament match victories (program record) & is the first coach to have led the Jackets to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tech remains in the top-25 polls for the 85 th consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 62 nd consecutive week after receiving a 18 th place ranking in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll.

consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 62 consecutive week after receiving a 18 place ranking in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll. Seniors Tamara Otene and Bianca Bertolino received Second Team All-ACC honors on Monday evening for their season long efforts.

This marks the second season in the Michelle Collier era that Georgia Tech will have multiple representatives on the all-conference second team and the seventh consecutive season that multiple Yellow Jackets received post season honors.

Logan Wiley earned the second ACC honor of her career as she was named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

She becomes the 27th Jacket to be named to the All-Freshmen team in program history.

Tamara Otene reached 1,000 kill mark as a Yellow Jacket after recording her 11 th double-double of the season against No. 6 Stanford in the final home game of the season (26 kills, 10 digs).

double-double of the season against No. 6 Stanford in the final home game of the season (26 kills, 10 digs). Otene’s most recent double-double against Pitt (19 kills, 20 digs) helped her surpass 400 kills on the season which marks the ninth consecutive season, excluding the 2020 COVID season, that at least one Yellow Jacket has recorded 400+ kills.

Bertolino nears the 400-kill mark as well, currently sitting with 373 kills this season.

Setter Luanna Emiliano continues to lead the Jackets in assists this season with 944 sets, averaging 8.58 assists per set.

Her now 4,513 career assists-– 12th most among active DI players – and 1,385 career digs, the 6th most among active Division I setters.

Junior libero Sofia Velez has surpassed 400 digs on the season after posting 13 digs against the Panthers.

Georgia Tech volleyball creeps up on its 900th program victory as it currently sits with 893 wins this season.

Full Steam Ahead

