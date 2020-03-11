Three Homers Power Tech Over Mercer

Box Score

Macon, Ga. – Georgia Tech (12-11, 2-1) hit three home runs, including a grand slam from Breanna Roper, as the Yellow Jackets took down Mercer, 11-1, Wednesday in Macon, Ga. Blake Neleman allowed just one run on three hits for her ninth win of the season.

How it Happened: Bailee Zeitler drove in Crosby Huckabay in the second for Tech’s first run of the game before Lilly Hooper hit the Jackets’ first home run of the game, a two-run shot that scored Zeitler and put them up 3-0. Hooper walked in the fifth and then came around to score on a Tricia Awald double to go up 4-0. Later in the inning Huckabay hit a three-run homer to give the Jackets a 7-0 lead. After Mercer scored one in the bottom if the fifth, Roper came up with bases loaded and hit a grand slam to put the game out of reach. Neleman, who was perfect through four and a third, finished the game with seven strikeouts. Roper and Emma Kauf were both 2-for-4 at the plate, and Hooper scored three runs.

Game Notes

Georgia Tech’s 11 runs were its most this season as the Jackets had their largest win margin of the season (10).

This was Tech’s first three home run game of the season.

Roper’s grand slam was the third of her career and first for Tech this season.

Huckabay hit her fourth home run of the season and drove in three runs in the game.

Hooper hit her first home run of the season.

Five different Jackets drove in runs in the game.

Multimedia

T2 | Zeitler drives home Huckabay and the Jackets are on the board first! 1-0! — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 11, 2020

Lilly Hooper hits her first home run of the season

B3 | Neleman strikes out the side and now has 6️⃣ on the day! Due up – Cowden, Davis, Zeitler GT – 3, MU – 0 pic.twitter.com/wYgzRG8gtP — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 11, 2020

T5 | Awald rips a double to score Hooper!! 4-0 Tech!! pic.twitter.com/5Tabs5GBJD — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 11, 2020

T5 | Huckabay with a three-run shot to give Tech a 7-0 lead!! pic.twitter.com/TS25cj9Lof — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 11, 2020

