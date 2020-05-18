VIDEO: Thomas Pitches Tech to Division Title

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Junior left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas needed just 93 pitches to throw a two-hit, complete-game shutout on Friday night, powering No. 6 Georgia Tech baseball to a Coastal Division Championship with a 2-0 win over Pitt at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ (38-15, 19-10 ACC) victory gives them nine-straight ACC series wins and 10-straight series overall to close the regular season.

Thomas (9-1) was sensational on the mound, needing just 93 pitches for his CG shutout. He retired 14-straight batters at one point before a single in the ninth ended the run. While holding the Panthers (20-34, 7-22 ACC) to just two hits, he also struck out nine overall to eclipse the 200-career strikeout milestone.

Offensively, Tech was only able to record five hits, but scratched across two runs early thanks to an RBI double in the first by Kyle McCann and a balk that allowed Michael Guldberg to cross the plate in the third.

Receiving the loss for Pitt was RHP Dan Hammer (3-8), who allowed the two runs over 6.0 innings and 114 pitches.

The Yellow Jackets will look to finish the regular season strong on Saturday, May 18 when they host the series finale with Pitt at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Senior Day festivities will happen approx. 30 minutes prior to first pitch.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

Georgia Tech’s division championship is its first since 2011, when the Jackets finished 22-8 in the ACC and 42-21 overall.

Georgia Tech’s five regular season and divisional titles since 2005 are third-most among the ACC.

Connor Thomas now has five complete games in his career, tying him for fourth in program history since 1994 with Buck Farmer (2010-13). Only three pitchers have more CG’s than Thomas during the Danny Hall era.

now has five complete games in his career, tying him for fourth in program history since 1994 with Buck Farmer (2010-13). Only three pitchers have more CG’s than Thomas during the Danny Hall era. Thomas now sits at 202 strikeouts for his career, which is good for ninth at Georgia Tech since 2002.

