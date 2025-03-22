Third ACC Home Run for Willer Ties the Series as Tech Beats Pitt, 7-6

PITTSBURGH, PA. – Georgia Tech softball (18-12, 6-5) took game two of the series against Pittsburgh (11-17; 1-7 ACC) on Saturday after Alyssa Willer’s third home run of the season put Tech over the top. The Jackets’ offense was supported by a strong showing from Tech’s under classmen pitchers, Sydnie Watts and Makayla Coffield.

QUICK HITS

Watts made her eighth start of the season in Saturday’s game and recorded four strikeouts in her 4.2 innings pitched before Coffield made her 13 th appearance of the season to throw the remaining 2.1 innings.

appearance of the season to throw the remaining 2.1 innings. In her relief efforts, Coffield surrendered no runs and only one hit while striking out three batters of nine total batters faced.

Gracyn tied her longest reached base streak of the season (nine) on Saturday and is just one game shy of tying the longest reached streak of the season set by Addison Leschber (10 games).

Both Tucker and Willer had a multi-hit performance in game two of the series against Pitt with two hits respectively, bringing Tucker to five multi-hit games this season and Willer to four.

Willer had her third game of the season recording multiple RBI (3) bringing her to three-multi-RBI games this season. She sits as one of two Jackets to have multi-RBI performances with no less than three-RBI recorded in each game.

In ACC play, Willer leads Tech in batting average (.400), slugging percentage (.760), and on base percentage (.528) while holding impressive numbers for runs (8), hits (10), home runs (3), RBI (10), and total bases (19) while being walked the most (9).

Tucker and Leschber also recorded a multi-RBI game (2) bringing Tucker to a team high six games and Leschber just behind her with five.

Since the beginning of conference play, Tech has record 13 home runs across 12 games, both conference and non-conference, with 11 of those 13 home runs being against ACC opponents.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Jackets struck early, scoring three runs in the top of the first. Tucker got things started as her single to center field was enough to bring Gottlieb home from third. Leschber went on to stack Tech’s other two runs in the first as her home run over left center brought Tucker home.

Pitt responded with two runs off two hits in the bottom of the first off a triple and a single against Watts. The freshman got her first out of the game in the bottom half of the first as one Panther was caught swinging.

After a scoreless next two innings for both teams, Tech extended its lead to three runs with Willer’s first hit of the game that advanced Simon home from second.

The Panthers recorded two home runs in the bottom of the fifth, resulting in four runs scored to take the lead from the Jackets. Watts was relieved in the bottom of the fifth by Coffield who helped Tech record the final out of the inning.

Willer not only capped Tech’s runs on Saturday but did so with a game winning home run over left field.

Coffield recorded two of Tech’s three final outs the sixth inning, both of which were swinging, before recording her final out of the game to start the bottom of the seventh, catching one Panther looking.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball looks to take the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. The final game of the series is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

