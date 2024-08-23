The Last Word Before Game 1 vs. Florida State

2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 10 Florida State
Saturday, Aug. 24 · Noon ET/5 p.m. IT · Dublin, Ireland · Aviva Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline Reporter: Katie George
Also Live From Dublin:
ESPN College Gameday | 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. IT | Dublin City Centre | ESPN | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. IT | Aviva Stadium | ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 108 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Joe Hamilton
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2023 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is 4-0 in games against nationally ranked ACC opponents since Brent Key took over as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach four games into the 2022 season (W, 26-21 at No. 24 Pitt on Oct. 1, 2022; W, 21-17 at No. 13/11 North Carolina on Nov. 20, 2022; W, 23-20 at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 7, 2023; W, 46-42 vs. No. 17 North Carolina on Oct. 28, 2023).
THE BATTLE GEAR
Since you’ve seen the helmet…
Here’s the rest of the uniform#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/YS0D3rrO2Z
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 23, 2024
BRINGING THE PARTY ACROSS THE POND
Helluva Block Party: Dublin Style 🇮🇪 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Sb6g2GcYF7
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 23, 2024
That was a HELLUVA Block Party! 🥁🎉
The @GeorgiaTechFB pre-game pep rally took place today at Merrion Sqaure Park with performances from the Georgia Tech Marching Band, Spirit Squad and Buzz! 🐝#MuchMoreThanAGame | #TouchdownDublin pic.twitter.com/e3fGkN4Tbu
— Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) August 23, 2024
(INTER)NATIONAL BUZZ
College football is back — but this time it's going international!
The season is kicking off in Ireland featuring two of the most popular teams in the U.S.: Florida State @FSUFootball #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing and Georgia Tech @GeorgiaTechFB @GTAthletics #StingEm. pic.twitter.com/JO0N99X8x0
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2024
First international version of the @CollegeGameDay pod w/ @PeteThamel. Fascinating story of @GeorgiaTechFB punter who has a spot in Dublin’s amazing @EPICMuseumCHQ. And which @FSUFootball star NFL scouts are locked in on. https://t.co/eOKE5TFnL1 pic.twitter.com/sGKzrEo23W
— Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) August 22, 2024
LET’S GOOOOO! First Football Friday of the season! We’re going across the pond to talk @FSUFootball vs @GeorgiaTechFB
💪 What #FSU’s game plan should be
🏈 GT offense ready to roll
❓ Which unit we are concerned about
Tune in right here! https://t.co/QotMtjESYY pic.twitter.com/rLL4QChOkp
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) August 23, 2024
🏈 Kerry native @David_Shanahan_ will be the centre of attention this weekend as he and his Georgia Tech team-mates take on Florida State at the @AVIVAStadium @b_gallagher2 reports pic.twitter.com/PNNWv4Dh0U
— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 22, 2024
Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key gives a glowing introduction to David Shanahan@cfbireland pic.twitter.com/mUb5D9TFy8
— The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) August 22, 2024
Sylvain Yondjouen’s trip to Ireland a full-circle moment for Belgium-born lineman https://t.co/ddqxpYA1cc
— AJC Sports (@AJCsports) August 23, 2024
It’s a home game for Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan this weekend in Ireland https://t.co/og42PHJtAj
— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) August 21, 2024
In Castleisland, Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan’s supporters stand in wonder https://t.co/Bb78OKtFiZ
— AJC Sports (@AJCsports) August 22, 2024
It took nearly a year and a half of planning for Florida State and Georgia Tech to pack up their stuff and take it across the pond. A look at what made the cut (ranch dressing?!) and what didn’t (Renegade, the Wreck) and the heroes that made it happen https://t.co/N487fb35jz
— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) August 22, 2024
IT’S GAME WEEK! Let’s freaking go! @GeorgiaTechFB is headed across the pond, and we are breaking down their 24 season with @CoachBrentKeyGT‼️ https://t.co/Ms0mUIyxOx pic.twitter.com/0AoPVgL3FE
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) August 19, 2024
Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.
