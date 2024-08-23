Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 1 vs. Florida State

2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 10 Florida State
Saturday, Aug. 24 · Noon ET/5 p.m. IT · Dublin, Ireland · Aviva Stadium

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline Reporter: Katie George

Also Live From Dublin: 
ESPN College Gameday | 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. IT | Dublin City Centre | ESPN | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. IT | Aviva Stadium | ACC Network | Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 108 or 193 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Joe Hamilton
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts2023 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is 4-0 in games against nationally ranked ACC opponents since Brent Key took over as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach four games into the 2022 season (W, 26-21 at No. 24 Pitt on Oct. 1, 2022; W, 21-17 at No. 13/11 North Carolina on Nov. 20, 2022; W, 23-20 at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 7, 2023; W, 46-42 vs. No. 17 North Carolina on Oct. 28, 2023).

THE BATTLE GEAR

BRINGING THE PARTY ACROSS THE POND

(INTER)NATIONAL BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Kevin Harris on ACC PM
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Wednesday: Five Tech Linemen on Senior Bowl Watch List
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Home Kicking
Thursday: Media Availability in Dublin

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Season Tickets

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. Click HERE to become a season ticket member today.

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

