The Cardiac Jackets Strike Again in Blacksburg

Carson Kerce and Kyle Lodise led the ninth inning with walks before Kent Schmidt connected for a single to the opposite field on an 0-2 count to score Kerce and tie the game, 3-3. Freshman Alex Hernandez followed that by powering a ground ball through the left side to score Lodise before Patel slammed the door in the bottom of the inning as the Yellow Jackets came from behind for their second ninth inning comeback of the season to start the ACC season in the win column.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Mason Patel pitched 4.2 hitless innings in relief to allow for Georgia Tech baseball (12-2, 1-0 ACC) to score two runs in the top of the ninth and defeat Virginia Tech (10-4, 0-1 ACC) 4-3 on Friday evening at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park in Blacksburg, Va.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets continue the series against Virginia Tech tomorrow at 3 p.m. from Blacksburg., Va. Georgia Tech is expected to start Brady Jones (1-0) against Virginia Tech’s Jake Marciano (2-0). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

