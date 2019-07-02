#TGW: Three-Striped Summer

By: Matt Winklejohn

Carly Doi returned from a good hike outside of Portland, Ore. Sunday evening, and as much as she loved that outing, she was just as happy to reflect on how the Georgia Tech Athletic Association helped her get there through a paid summer internship.

The rising senior diver and computer science major is laying the foundation for her future while working at the adidas North American headquarters and helping Tech’s athletic apparel supplier figure out how to better market product.

She’s excited about what she’s doing even if it doesn’t have much to do with her major. That’s because she’s eager to diversify and expand her portfolio toward her industrial design minor. Doi, who is from San Diego, is growing her neo-brand.

“It’s not really major-related. I wanted to get experience in what would get really close to my design minor,” she said. “It really doesn’t involve CS. We use interface and I’m working in their e-commerce department, the web site, buying and planning, and deciding what products will be sold online.”

Doi, who has several of the top 10 one-meter and three-meter dive scores in Tech history, is staying busy in her internship, which began May 29 and will end August 16.

“We have meetings about the performance of the website in the past week, what the top sellers are,” she said. “Right now, I’m doing analysis for our websites. I look at competitors and maybe see if our links are broken.”