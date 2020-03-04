TGW: The Drive to Dive

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word “Of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these, ‘It might have been.’”

― John Greenleaf Whittier Potential is wonderful, but it’s not worth much if it’s not lived up to. That can be hard, as sometimes circumstances can take control of that potential out of the athlete’s hands. Camryn Hidalgo has survived such circumstances and tapped into some of her potential two weekends ago at the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, where she made Georgia Tech program history by becoming the first woman diver in more than a decade to bring home two medals at Conference championships — gold on the 1-meter, silver on the platform. But this tapping in came only after much introspection and her refusal to be haunted by those words from Whittier. Hidalgo’s heroics at the Greensboro Aquatic Center are the culmination of an inspirational comeback from the dark, uncharted road of concussions, which began at that same facility two years earlier and would take more twists than one of her acrobatic dives. “That’s the thing, her season was not all at full-strength,” said Georgia Tech diving coach John Ames. “She didn’t compete in our invite, she didn’t go on our training trip to Hawaii. She had to actually miss two months of the season this year, in November and December. All of that combined with what happened with her [during] her freshman year, that really made this so special.” “You could just see her dialed in, from the very first dive that she did on 1-meter and then throughout the whole week,” Ames added. “She was really on her ‘A Game.’ Really in practice I noticed that she was really sharp on everything. Cami’s a different athlete than what I’ve had before. I’d say maybe one or two athletes in the 19 years that I’ve been here have really been able to get into a zone like that and really be the top performer at the meet, which I believe she was.” Hidalgo admitted she was both nervous and dialed-in at the meet. “I’m always very nervous to go into meets. I’m a very nervous person,” she said, with a laugh. “So I have to dance around and listen to music to get comfortable. It’s pretty much any song I can dance to. [At ACCs] I only listened to one song. It was called ‘Breaking Me,’ by Topic. It’s a very jazzy song. It’s very cool.” The refusal to be broken is what makes the ongoing story of 2020 “Championship Season,” beginning with ACCs, so satisfying.

One of the nation’s top junior divers, the Mission Viejo, Calif., native started at Georgia Tech with a bang. She earned back-to-back ACC Diver of the Week awards (Oct. 24 and 31) and set the current school records in the 1M and 3M — she’s second all-time on the platform. But everything changed in Greensboro. During warmups for her first event, the 1-meter, she hit her head on the back of the board, suffering a concussion. Her season over, she’d begin the scary journey into the world of concussion recovery. She’d use her sophomore year to regain her form — netting her a third at ACCs at 1M — but a setback heading into her junior year returned her to the frustrating world of recovery and inertia. “The most difficult thing for me is I get really frustrated not knowing exactly at what state I’m at for health,” she said. “I don’t like how you have to write down your symptoms.” “A lot of the questions are like, ‘Are you tired?’, ‘Are you stressed?’ I’m a college student, of course I’m tired and I’m stressed and I’ll get headaches from time to time,’” she added, with a laugh. “I’m also the type of person where I don’t like to not do anything. When you have a concussion, the most important thing is to just rest. It stresses me out not being able to do school work or dive so it’s kind of like I’m just prolonging all this work, which stresses me out even more, which doesn’t help me heal. It’s just frustrating in a sense that you can’t do much.” Hidalgo, who also was ACC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman, overcame the enormous backlog of school work and regained her edge on the boards, but the setback as a junior, which forced her to miss November and December, had Ames considering offering her a redshirt for the remainder of the season. Let’s just say that scenario didn’t fly. Hidalgo just wasn’t going to miss out on another postseason. “I was a little bit nervous just because I felt like I didn’t have enough time to really prepare for the meets, but at the same time, I didn’t necessarily want to wait another whole year to try,” she said. “I just wanted to put in my mindset, ‘Where I am right now is fine. I just need to be confident in my ability.’ I know I have all the capability within me but it was more just the mindset, needing to turn that around. I think I would have regretted redshirting and wished I’d have just stuck it out for the season.” “These meets are so big and they’re so fun and I really love these seniors,” she added. “I think I would have been upset if I didn’t get to experience one last meet with them.” “She was getting over her concussion and still hadn’t competed,” Ames recalled. “I mentioned the possibility of seeing if she could get a medical redshirt. She said, ‘No. I’m going to be ready.’” Ready she was. Over the season’s final three meets against Auburn, at South Carolina and finally vs. SCAD and Georgia Southern, she took the 1M in the final two meets and swept at 3M. That set the stage for round three of ACCs.