TGW: Staying on the Wright Track

By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word

As Georgia Tech prepares to crank up basketball Tuesday at NC State, Moses Wright will have you know that he considers it no big deal to opening in his hometown because, well, he’s been there and done that and quite well.

There’s good reason to question part of this assessment before the Yellow Jackets open against an ACC opponent, but there’s no doubt that if a certain junior forward can pick up where he left off the last time he was in Raleigh in a Tech uniform, that could figure large.

It sure looked like the light came on the closing stretch of his sophomore season, when he averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the final five games.

He shot 62 percent in that span while putting up the three highest scoring games of his college career, and the Wright run included 18 points and eight rebounds at N.C. State on March 6 when the Jackets closed the regular season in Raleigh with a 63-61 victory.

But, no, going home for the first game of the season isn’t so special.

“Not really. Played there last year,” Wright said. “It was big the first time because it was like a coming home thing, but now it’s just another game.”

Maybe the young man is moderating, trying to keep it simple.

That worked for him at the end of last season when he simplified his approach to a game he didn’t take seriously until the end of his high school years, and just went out and played.

The Wright run began when the 6-foot-9, 230-pounder scored a career-high 19 points with five rebounds in a late February loss at Alabama. It ended with a new career high of 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an ACC Tournament loss to Notre Dame.

“I would say in the beginning I was over-thinking a lot of stuff and analyzing too much, and just not letting the game flow naturally. It was just letting the game flow more naturally, me just going with the pace of the game instead of trying to think about what to do next,” he said of his late-season surge.

Sign the Jackets up for more of that, and don’t look for head coach Josh Pastner to be surprised.