TGW: Must C(aio) Swimming!

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word THE FLATS — Some athletes have an “It” factor about them. It makes them especially fun to watch because every race holds the potential for them to do something amazing. Georgia Tech rising junior Caio Pumputis is one of those athletes. His fellow Yellow Jacket athletes recognize it. It’s why they named Pumputis Co-GTAA Male Athlete of the Year with Baseball’s Joey Bart, at the annual Yellow Jacket Celebration. Caio, who is in his native Brazil training for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships that will take place July 12-28 in Gwangju, South Korea, has made putting on thrilling performances the norm, pretty much since he arrived in Atlanta. He was at his thrilling best during the 2019 D-I Men’s Swimming Championships.

The Sao Paulo, native, who as a freshman had a pair of top-10 finishes at the ACC Championships (1:53.45 in 200 breast, 1:34.90 in 200 free), swam the fastest 100 IM time in the nation (48.86), and qualified for three events at NCAAs (100- and 200 breast, 200 IM) — by the way, he also was ACC All-Academic team — out-did himself at the Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. Everything’s bigger in Texas and for three days, so was Pumputis. He set school-records in the 100- and 200 breast (51.38, and 1:50.79) and 200 IM (1:41.04) — breaking his own record in the IM and 100 breast — and made history by becoming the first Georgia Tech swimmer to earn First-Team All-America honors in all three events at the same meet, finishing fourth in the 200 breast, and sixth in the 100 breast and IM. Pretty cool stuff and almost enough to meet his expectations for the meet. “(My coach and I) had good expectations heading to the meet,” he said. “Our goal was to, A, make the final in all my three events. Time-wise I achieved two out of three goals. The only event I thought I could go faster was 200 breast. I wasn’t expecting to go 51.3 in the 100 breast. So, I would say that made me proud.”

There IS the historical aspect. , which began on Thursday, March 28, with a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM. He became the first Yellow Jacket since Andrew Kosic at the 2015 NCAAs in the 50 free to record individual First-Team All-America honors. The next night he, again, recorded a sixth-place finish, this time in the 100 breast. His second First-Team All-America honor put him in the company of the legendary Gal Nevo, who was the most recent Jacket to record two top-eight finishes at the same championships, doing so in 2010. Finally, Saturday night, Pumputis made history by breaking the school-record in the 200 breast and earning his third top-eight finish of the week. His 1:50.70 surpassed Moises Loschi’s program-best 1:53.08 set in 2017, and put him alone in program history for most All-America performances at one NCAAs. It was quite a three days for Pumputis, who admitted he felt locked in as early on as the first 200 IM prelims. “I was feeling good since the beginning,” he said. “It made me feel more confident for the rest of the meet. I was focused 100 percent of the time and I knew I could go best times in all three of my individuals events.” The times and finishes were eye-opening as Pumputis had swam the same events at last year’s NCAA’s but didn’t crack the top 30 in even one event — he was 34th in the 100 at 53.53, was DQ’ed in the 200 and was 36th in the 200 IM with a 1:45.54). He credits this year’s improvement at nationals to growth, maturity and a general comfort of the parameters of swimming in the U.S.

“That was my second year swimming short course yards,” he said. “I am 100 percent sure that I can swim way faster on the next two years. We are always looking for improvement and there is always something that we can develop.” Nevo can relate to what Pumputis went through, as in 2010, he had that same vibe at ‘10 NCAAs, finishing eighth in the 200 IM and second in the 400 IM (he finished 10th in the 200 Fly). “Oh, yeah, when you’re in a good meet, you know that everything is going to go well,” said Nevo. “Your confidence is high and you know that every jump is going to be something exciting. So it’s a kind of snowball. Your confidence is going up and you’re feeling better and the results are, obviously, going to be not disappointing, to say the least.” Nevo wasn’t surprised by Pumputis’ ability to sustain that confidence level. “International meets, like Worlds and Olympics, can be seven or eight days so coming from that to a three- or four-day meet, like NCAAs, I didn’t see that as a big challenge,” said Nevo, a three-time Olympian. “The excitement in NCAAs and ACCs is so high and so you’re kind of riding that wave of good vibes. Of course, it depends, if you’re doing well as well, you need to be part of this party. If you don’t do well it’s even harder in meets like NCAAs because you know the team is building expectations on you. But once it goes well, it’s not that long a meet that you need to find ways to sustain the tension. The excitement and the whole team atmosphere can really take you forward.”