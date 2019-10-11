TGW: More Than Fast Talk

The curtain will be pulled on the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team in a little more than a week, and the Yellow Jackets want fans to know they’re going to be different with more flashy lights than you might remember.

They say they’re going to be faster, and that’s because they’re finally meeting head coach Josh Pastner’s goal of being older. This is truly an older team, and they’ll say straight up that they’ve gotten this way by acquiring student-athletes not only through traditional recruiting but also transfers.

Five of Tech’s basketball student-athletes are transfers. James Banks III, Jordan Usher, Shembari Phillips, Bubba Parham and David Didenko all played college basketball somewhere else first. And now they want to run, and improve upon last season’s 14-18 record.

“This Tech team is going to be a lot different than last year,” Banks said upon exiting the ACC’s Operation Basketball media day. “The biggest difference is we’re an older team, so the coaching staff is coaching us like we’re older. We have more freedom, and basically, this year we want to take the approach to play fast.”

When the coach, Banks and sophomore guard Michael Devoe showed up Tuesday at the ACC’s Operation Basketball, they pushed tempo. That will be the plan this season.

On offense, there will be some plays, but not so many.

Devoe, who was recruited out of Orlando, and junior guard Josh Alvarado will handle the ball the most, along with Parham, a sharp-shooting guard who put up big numbers in two years at Virginia Military Institute after graduating from Brookwood High School in Snellville.

Devoe been sidelined in the preseason by a sprained toe – not the same toe as last preseason – and hopes to return to practice next week. Devoe can hardly wait to play in an offense that will be even more predicated than before on reacting to the opposing defense rather than running set plays. Coaches are opening up the offense.

“The coaches have full trust in us as far as making decisions,” said Devoe, who averaged 9.7 points and 2.5 assists last season while connecting on 39.3 percent of his 3-point shots. “Coach emphasizes pushing the ball.”