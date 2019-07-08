TGW: Money Player

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word

Life can change on a dime. Learning to manage those changes is critical.

Redshirt junior Lucas Johnson has, as he was back healthy and thriving at quarterback for Georgia Tech during spring practice after sitting out all of 2018 with an injury.

Since mid-May, Johnson also has been learning how to handle those dimes, as well as other types of currency, thanks to a summer internship at The Piedmont Group, LLC.

“I was looking for internships and the financial advisory route really interested me,” said Johnson, a Literature, Media and Communication major, who has worked with the financial management firm since mid-May. “A lot of people don’t really have that knowledge of what to do with their money. It enticed me to try and get in it and understand what goes on behind the scenes.”

The concept of distribution is not new for Johnson. His work at Piedmont Group is just a different kind of distribution and one that’s he sees as being beneficial for himself as much as for the firm and its clients.

“I’ve learned a lot about wealth management and budgeting,” he said. “I really didn’t have a budget before I worked there. I would get money, and I wouldn’t really pay attention to it. But, sitting in on meetings, I listen to older couples and how much managing your money needs to happen, because if you don’t pay attention to it, you could look up one day and you don’t have enough money to retire or just do the things you want to do. So that has helped me out a lot with managing and spending my money.”

It’s also confirmed the reach of Georgia Tech and its alumni base, as former Yellow Jackets B-Back Synjyn Days, a 2014 graduate and now a financial planner at The Piedmont Group, helped Johnson get into and find his way around the firm. Johnson recalled meeting Days when he first arrived on campus. They hit it off immediately, frequently talked after games and practices where Days has been a constant visitor, and stayed connected via social media. When it was time to seek an internship, Johnson reached out to Days, inquiring about the nuts and bolts of his job. Days responded in the matter any Georgia Tech alum would.