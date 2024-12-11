Three Georgia Tech Staffers Promoted

THE FLATS – As Georgia Tech athletics continues to prepare for the next era of intercollegiate athletics, it has promoted three staff members to elevated roles that will assist in the development and implementation of revenue-sharing and roster-management strategies – Simit Shah to executive associate athletics director for administration, Lance Markos to senior associate athletics director for compliance and Bret Cowley to associate athletics director for compliance. “As we quickly approach the next era of intercollegiate athletics, we are fully committed to providing our student-athletes and coaches the resources needed to compete for championships at the highest level,” Georgia Tech athletics director J Batt said. “Promoting Simit, Lance and Bret reflects that commitment, as their talents and expertise will be vital to our efforts in the revenue-sharing and roster-management spaces. I congratulate all three of them and I’m excited for what they will continue to bring to Georgia Tech in their elevated roles.”

Shah, a 1999 Georgia Tech alumnus (B.S. computer engineering), has been a member of the Yellow Jackets’ athletics staff since 2012. In his current administrative role, he oversees a variety of external initiatives and serves as the administrator for men’s and women’s tennis, as well as the secondary administrator for football and men’s basketball. In his 13 years with Tech athletics, he has also served as a digital consultant, assistant A.D. for brand and ideation and assistant A.D. for special projects. He returned to Tech in ’12 following 13 years at CNN/Turner.

Markos has been at Georgia Tech since 2016, first as assistant athletics director for compliance, before being promoted to associate A.D. in 2021. In his role, he oversees all NCAA regulatory matters for Tech athletics. Markos has more than two decades of experience in NCAA compliance, having previously served as senior director of compliance at Kansas and director of compliance at North Carolina.