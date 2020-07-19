Georgia Tech Hoops Heritage - Lenny Horton

By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word

Foremost among the early African-American players to suit up for the Yellow Jackets, Lenny Horton saw great growth in the Georgia Tech program, quite different from his 30-year professional career as a counselor.

At 6-feet-7, the once-upon-a-time forward made more than an impression at Tech from 1976-80.

Horton did nearly everything for the Yellow Jackets, averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over his four seasons, three spent as a starter. He led Tech in rebounding and shooting percentage in each of those final three seasons as the Jackets transitioned from being competitive in the Metro Conference to independent status and then to the ACC. That’s where they got stomped even as he stamped his name in the record books.

The New Jersey native will tell you that matters of race seemed to be no big thing when he was on The Flats, which is not the story that you might hear from the first African-American player in program history, nor from the first black scholarship player.

Harvey Webb tried out and made the team in 1967, played some games, suffered a season-ending injury, and didn’t try out as a sophomore. He eventually left the program and went on to success elsewhere.

Karl Binns in 1971 became the first African-American scholarship winner in the Tech basketball program, and left after a year in part because he was subject to harsh socio-environmental conditions. He, too, found great success elsewhere.

“I was a little surprised to learn that, because it was the ‘70s,” Horton said of the history that preceded him. “As far as me, it was just a thing where we went to school, we socialized, and our main concern was go out there and put together a team, get your books. I didn’t run into any major problems while I was at Tech. I thank God for that. I just enjoyed my guys.”

Horton, 61, retired nearly three years ago from a career as a probation officer, mostly with the New Jersey Superior Court. He grew up in Union, N.J., not at all far from New York City. He lives there now.

He saw a lot of situations at work, and while it’s an interesting story to talk about how he got into that business, the kickstart came at Georgia Tech.

Head coach Dwane Morrison made a point of mixing up roommates on road trips. So, sometimes Horton’s bunk buddy would be black, like former teammates Tico Brown and Sammy Drummer, or they might be white, like Brook Steppe.

Horton just went out and balled.