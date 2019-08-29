TGW: First Steps

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word

It’s never too early to make a statement for a season — not even in the year’s first event.

Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country used last year’s opening meet, the Bulldog Invitational, to do just that. Both won, announcing their presence on the cross country circuit as a force to be reckoned with.

On Saturday, both teams will attempt to use the same venue to make another, slightly different statement. This time they’ll be there to announce that they’re still here, that they’re not going anywhere and that the road to the top runs through Atlanta.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) supplied them ammo, ranking the women third and the men fifth in their preseason polls. That’s up from four and 11 last season. It’s the women’s highest ranking ever.

They plan to use Saturday to show how powerful they are and back up what the USTFCCCA put up as well as fire a warning shot across the bow of the ACC, where the women were ranked sixth, although it did mark their third straight season moving up, while the men ranked 10th.

Both have plenty of firepower to state their case. The men’s team comes in with a three-headed monster up front.

It’s led by senior Avery Bartlett, who won last year’s Bulldog Invitational, junior Braeden Collins, who led Tech at last year’s ACCs, and sophomore James Cragin, who ran unattached in last year’s Bulldog Invite — a common practice for Tech freshmen — but finished ninth overall and wound up making the top five and finishing second for the Jackets (24th overall) at last year’s NCAA South Regional.

“We return a really strong nucleus,” said cross country head coach Alan Drosky. “It’s a nucleus of three really solid kids.”

That scary threesome was looking like an even scarier foursome, until late Wednesday, when an 11th-hour decision was made to redshirt senior Andrew Kent. Subtracting Kent, who was second to Bartlett in Athens last season, finished first for Tech at the South Region (12th overall) and was no lower than second in any race, from the lineup is a significant loss but also opens the door a little wider for a hungry group that last year might have been on the periphery of the top five.

“We were going to need a few kids to step up, obviously, anyway because even if you add Andrew to that, you still have four,” said Drosky. “You still need somebody to step up to be fifth. So now we’re going to need at least two guys to step up. We have guys that are very capable.”

Drosky is counting on seniors Matt McBrien, Mike Reilly, and Sam Costa to step up, as well as redshirt freshman Harrison Morris, who competed this summer at U.S. Junior Nationals, and a potential dark horse in senior Andrew Matson.

But Drosky asserts there are several candidates who could kick the door open.

“What we’re looking at is a bunch of guys that have kind of been between 6th-through-10th for probably the past two years and are going to look to make sure they can shore our top five this year,” he said. “There is certainly a lot of potential there.

“Last year the guys were fifth in the region. They’re preseason ranked fifth in the region,” he added. “That’s kind of like our baseline goal every year, to be top-five in the region. Those goals don’t change. Every guy’s planning on stepping up anyway but, obviously, when you take Andrew out of the equation, there is a little more urgency that somebody kind of steps up.”

Then there’s the crop of freshmen, six in all, who, like Cragin, will run unattached on Saturday and hope to emulate Cragin’s finish to the season.

“We have an outstanding group of freshmen,” said Drosky. “The freshmen look good but you never know where they’re really going to fall until you have an actual race. We’ll obviously know a lot more after Saturday where the freshmen are, if there are potential freshmen that will put on the uniform going forward, racing for the team and can contribute. James did a phenomenal job last year. The group of freshmen this year are every bit as capable as James. We’ll see how the upperclassmen look, how these freshmen look and decide who’s going to line up in the uniform going forward.”

Even sans Kent, Tech’s men should have an edge over UGA but Drosky doesn’t put much stock in winning pre-race honors.