TGW: Fast Track to the Big Leagues

By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word THE FLATS — It was pretty cool when Charlie Blackmon went deep Tuesday night in MLB’s All-Star Game, but he wasn’t the only former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket to hit a home run in Cleveland and Johnathan Langley’s story may be more sublime even though he didn’t swing a bat. Blackmon’s tale has become well known as the former Tech outfielder has in recent years become one of the top hitters in the National League while playing for the Colorado Rockies. Langley? He’s a bullpen catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers and he reached the Major League level less than a year after graduating from Tech with a degree in business administration. It’s possible he’s the fastest Jacket ever to the Bigs. That’s a grand slam. On Monday, he settled in behind the plate to catch the Home Run Derby in Progressive Field. This weekend, he’s working with the team in Fenway Park, where the Red Sox are playing the Dodgers. Next month, he’ll work for the first time in his hometown when L.A. travels to SunTrust Park to play the Atlanta Braves. Not bad for a guy who a little more than a year ago scored a job as a bullpen catcher at the lowest levels of minor league ball, primarily last summer and fall at the Dodgers’ training facility outside of Phoenix. “It’s honestly kind of crazy how it’s happened,” said Langley.

You want to talk crazy? Consider the unlikely number of dominoes that have fallen in fairly short order for this to happen quickly. Most recently, when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was tabbed as the NL manager for the All-Star game because his team won the National League pennant last season, he was able to offer jobs at the game to staff members. L.A.’s primary BPC (Langley is one of two), Steve Cilladi, had a mitigating circumstance. “Our other bullpen catcher just had a baby, and he wanted to spend some time back at home with his family,” he recalled. Just like that, Johnathan had a primary role during All-Star week, working with the National League staff and that Derby. The longest part of the process came first. Langley wanted to try out at Tech as a walk-on freshman from Dunwoody High. That didn’t last long, yet when head coach Danny Hall suggested there wasn’t room on the team – as a player – Langley re-engineered his baseball dream and drove it into hundreds of bullpen sessions. So, he did that for four years with the Jackets.

As his time on The Flats (and every road trip) wound down with him putting the finishing touches on school, where he had a 3.85 GPA, he hadn’t had enough. As he said last spring, he wasn’t so sure about going into business. “I had two or three interviews, but really didn’t enjoy or find them interesting,” he said at the time. “I just can’t see myself showing up in an office in a button down, sitting behind a computer . . . I could kind of tell just from interviews and seeing offices that that didn’t seem like a good fit for me.” About this time, everything began breaking quickly, like Clayton Kershaw curve balls. In off seasons, Langley frequently did his thing with several Major Leaguers who work out at Tech with strength and conditioning coach Steve Tamborra. Ever inquisitive, he asked players like former Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood and utility man Kyle Farmer – who’ve since been traded to the Cincinnati Reds – whom he might contact about working in professional baseball. They suggested Brandon Gomes, L.A.’s director of player development. He called, asked, sent a resume and also consulted Alan Butts, a bullpen catcher in the Braves’ organization since 1992, for background. Soon after graduation, Gomes called and said the Dodgers had a job. Langley packed a couple bags, some flip flops and headed to Arizona. Turns out he catches bullpen sessions, offers feedback to pitchers and coaches, helps with video breakdown and even throws occasional batting practice. All of that remains in his job description at the Big League level.