TGW: Andres The Giant

By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word

The college tennis career of Andres Martin is off to a pretty fine start, and it looks like the Georgia Tech freshman needed to get his butt kicked for that to happen.

He’s 6-3 this fall, with wins over three nationally-ranked opponents and a competitive loss to the No. 6 player in the land. So, he’ll be better prepared to play when some – not all – of the Jackets play in the ITA Regional Championships at the University of Florida beginning on Thursday.

Coming from Flowery Branch, Ga., where Martin home schooled through the Georgia Connections Academy while concentrating equally on the sport he wants to make a career, he arrived on The Flats accustomed to great success. His junior career was highly accomplished.

So, he came out of the blocks fast. At the first tournament at Georgia, in late September, he beat Robert Loeb – a fixture in the highly-ranked Bulldogs’ lineup last season — 6-3, 6-2, and felt good about that.

He then tripped, falling 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to Joshua Goodger of Florida. But that didn’t feel too bad because, well, he’s a freshman and that was the No. 68 player in the country. Plus, Goodger was, “this lefty guy from Florida in the second round, and I was there. It was an even match and all of a sudden he just took control.”

No shame in that. That was a ranked player with a weird lefty style. Next time, he’d be ready for that. So, Martin was feeling a bit like a peacock ready to strut, a young guy in position to move on up.

Then, “The same day I got destroyed 2&1 by a Tulane guy. Going into the match I was pretty cocky,” he recalled of the mid-September match in Athens. “I was like, ‘I should beat this guy.’ And then I got destroyed and I was like, ‘Man, what just happened?’”

He got his butt kicked; that’s what happened.

Tulane’s Hamish Stewart, ranked No. 110 at the time, beat him 6-2, 6-1. It wasn’t close. It was an awakening. These players are better than most of the folks he practiced against while growing up in Flowery Branch, and then for the final two years of high school while he was boarding at the Smith-Stearns Academy in Hilton Head, S.C.