Tennis Set to Open Season at Bulldog Kickoff

THE FLATS – The 12th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team officially gets the 2021 season underway this weekend, traveling to Starkville, Miss., to participate in the Bulldog Kickoff.

THE SCENE: Tech joins a competitive field featuring host Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Memphis. The two-day tournament will feature matchups between each team, but no team score. Tech will face Memphis in a dual match on Monday to cap the holiday weekend. Due to safety protocols, no spectators will be allowed inside the Rula Tennis Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets return six from last season’s squad that posted a 15-6 overall record and 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference mark before the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to its returners, Tech welcomed a highly-respected recruiting class, earning a No. 2 ranking by Tennis Recruiting Network, to the roster. Tech’s freshman class consists of newcomers Ava Hrastar (Duluth, Ga.), Mahak Jain (Mumbai, India), Carol Lee (Northern Mariana Islands) and Ruth Marsh (Atlanta, Ga.).

SCHEDULE :

Sat., Jan. 16

12 p.m. – Ole Miss/Georgia Tech

Not before 3 p.m. – Mississippi State/Memphis

Sun., Jan. 17

12 p.m. – Ole Miss/Memphis

Not before 3 p.m. – Mississippi State/Georgia Tech

Mon., Jan. 18

11 a.m. – Memphis vs. Georgia Tech (official dual match)

FOLLOW ALONG:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 13 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 39 Sabina Machalova – Ole Miss

No. 56 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 69 Emma Antonaki – Mississippi State

No. 123 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 24 Alexa Bortles/Sabina Machalova – Ole Miss

No. 41 Magda Adaloglou/Tamara Racine – Mississippi State

No. 44 Anna Vrbenska/Tereza Janatova – Ole Miss