TENNIS SET FOR CLEAN, OLD FASHIONED HATE

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis travels to Athens, Ga. for a rivalry match up at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Tuesday, Feb.5 at 2:00 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets (7-1, 0-0 ACC) are coming off a dominant 6-1 victory over Georgia State last weekend. No. 20 Georgia (3-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a (2-4) loss against No. 18 Texas A&M in the ITA weekend kickoff.

Tech looks to be led by doubles duo Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel. The pairing of Chopra and McDaniel has brought the Jackets much success as they have a dual season record of 6-1, coming off a 6-3 victory over Georgis State’s Gabriele Datei and Baran Soyler.

In singles action, Chopra and Andres Martin look to continue their success as they are the only two Jackets who have remained undefeated thus far with a record of 7-O in dual play.

Tuesday’s matchup will begin at 2:00 p.m. with doubles matches, followed by singles play.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.