Tech's Win Streak Ends at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. – After winning the first set, Georgia Tech volleyball (3-1) dropped a 3-1 decision to Kennesaw State (2-2) on Tuesday evening in its first away match of the season.

How it happened:

The teams came out battling. Fighting their way to a tie at 14-14, Tech never trailed, forcing the media timeout with the one-point edge at 15-14. The Owls took their first lead of the match at 17-16 but the Jackets took four in a row to lead 20-17 on a kill from senior Kodie Comby and Kennesaw State called timeout. The Owls came back within two at 22-20 and Tech called its first timeout. The Jackets stayed ahead and pocketed the set at 25-23 for the one game advantage.

The second set was more of the same, trading points to a tie at 11-11 before a four-point run put the Owls on top 14-11. The Owls stayed ahead, pushing their lead to 20-14. The Jackets kept fighting but the set was out of reach and Kennesaw State evened the score with a 25-18 win over the second set.

Kennesaw State carried the momentum into the third set jumping to a 9-4 lead. The Jackets came back, using a 3-0 run to come within two at 9-7 on a kill from freshman Julia Bergmann. Tech kept working but the Owls stayed just ahead and the White and Gold called timeout trailing 19-16. The Jackets brought it back within two at 22-20 on a kill from freshman Erin Moss but that’s all they would do and Kennesaw State put the set away at 25-20.

The Owls took command of the fourth set early, tallying 10 unanswered points and the Jackets called timeout, trailing 11-1. The White and Gold managed to get some offense going but the set was already decided and Kennesaw State sealed the win with a 25-15 decision.

Up next:

The Jackets return to O’Keefe to host Lipscomb and IUPUI in the Hyatt Regency Invitational Sept. 5-6. First serve against Lipscomb is set for Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. on ACCNX.

Tech Tidbits:

Bergmann led the Jackets for the fourth-straight match with 17 kills.

Bergmann’s kills were also a match high.

Comby tallied a season-high nine kills.

Sophomore Maddie Tippett tallied a season-high 16 digs.

tallied a season-high 16 digs. The Jackets are still one win away from the program’s 700th Division I victory.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.