Tech’s Powell-Lee Nominated for AFCA Good Works Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake H.S.) is a nominee for the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and good works off the field. From the 178 nominees across all levels of college football, 22 student-athletes (11 from NCAA Division I FBS and 11 from Division I FBS, Division II, Division III and NAIA combined) will be named to the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in September. The team is selected by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists.

New in 2024, the AFCA has partnered with the Wuerffel Award to bring together two of college football’s most meaningful community service awards. The Good Works Team member chosen as the FBS student-athlete that best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on the field will be named the winner of the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, which will be announced during The Home Depot/ESPN College Football Awards Show in December.

Powell-Lee has been one of Georgia Tech football’s most active student-athletes in the community since his arrival at Tech in 2022. The initiatives that he has participated in include 404 Day of community service in the Atlanta community, Salvation Army Volunteer Day, representing Tech at the Black Student-Athlete Unity Summit in Los Angeles and the 2023 ACC Unity Tour in Washington D.C. and leading the creation of the student-athlete chapter within Georgia Tech’s African-American Student Union.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on August 24 versus Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised live on ESPN. ESPN’s College Gameday will air live from Dublin prior to the game, marking the first time college football’s most recognizable pregame show will originate from an international location.

