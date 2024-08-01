Tech’s Haynes Lands Spot on Hornung Award Watch List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech junior running back Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.) landed on his second preseason watch list of the week on Thursday as one of 48 student-athletes on the official watch list for the 2024 Paul Hornung Award. The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Haynes earned a spot on the list on the strength of his 1,257 all-purpose yards last season, which included 1,059 rushing yards (the 15th-most in Georgia Tech single-season history), 151 receiving yards on 20 receptions and 47 yards on two kickoff returns. He earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition as both a running back (third team) and all-purpose performer (honorable mention).

On Monday, Haynes was named to the official preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which honors college football’s national player of the year. He was joined on the Maxwell Award watch list by Tech quarterback Haynes King. On Tuesday, center Weston Franklin made it three Yellow Jackets on preseason watch lists when he was included on the Outland Trophy watch list.

The winner of the 15th-annual Hornung Award will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner in Louisville, Ky. in March 2025.

In additional preseason watch list news, as previously announced when he was named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake H.S.) is also on the official watch list for the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy, which was released on Thursday. All NCAA Division I FBS nominees for the AFCA Good Works Team are included on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes the FBS student-athlete that best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on the field.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on August 24 versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

