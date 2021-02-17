Tech’s Friday Game vs. EKU Moved Up

Full Schedule | Attendance/Safety Policies

THE FLATS – Due to temperatures forecasted for the evening, Georgia Tech baseball’s Friday opener against Eastern Kentucky has been moved up to 2 p.m., it was announced Wednesday.

Games 2 and 3 on Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.), respectively, remain unchanged at this time. Fans can catch all the action between the Yellow Jackets and Colonels this weekend on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

