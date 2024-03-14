Tech’s Friday ACC Opener Moved to 4 p.m.

Open search form
THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Georgia Tech baseball’s first pitch on Friday, March 15 against No. 13 NC State has been moved up to 4 p.m., it was announced today.

The Yellow Jackets (12-4) and Wolfpack (12-3, 3-0 ACC) were originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. before weather affected conditions. Tech and NC State will face off in Game 2 on Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. with Game 3 on Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

Further weather and schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on X.

