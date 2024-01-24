Tech’s 2024 Football Schedule Finalized

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the league’s full 2024 football schedule, including Georgia Tech’s 12-game slate which features six home games in Atlanta and the highly anticipated opener against conference rival Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Schedule Notes

All 11 NCAA Division I FBS opponents on Georgia Tech’s 2024 schedule earned bowl berths in 2023.

The Yellow Jackets’ schedule is ranked as the sixth-toughest in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports.

Tech's home schedule is especially attractive, as the five FBS teams that the Jackets face in Atlanta averaged 8.8 wins last season and all five finished above .500.

for 2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets, which are on sale now. Seven of the Jackets’ eight ACC opponents finished in the top 10 in the league standings last season (the only exceptions being Tech itself, which tied for fourth, Clemson, which tied for sixth, and Boston College, which tied for ninth).

Six of the Yellow Jackets’ eight ACC opponents finished .500 or better in conference play last season (Florida State, Louisville, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State).

Georgia Tech is opening the season in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic for the second time. In 2016, the Yellow Jackets began the campaign with a 17-14 ACC win over Boston College at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

for official Georgia Tech travel and ticket packages for the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Georgia Tech opens the home portion of its schedule with its first-ever matchup against crosstown rival Georgia State. The schools’ Midtown (Tech) and Downtown (State) campuses are separated by less than two miles.

Tech’s matchup with Georgia State will mark the seventh time that the Jackets have faced an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference (Troy – 2006, Middle Tennessee – 2010, 2011, 2012, Georgia Southern – 2014, 2016).

For the fourth-straight season, Georgia Tech will host a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Notre Dame visits on Oct. 19. The state-of-the-art home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, Super Bowl LII, the 2018 and 2025 College Football Playoff Championship Games and the 2026 World Cup, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located less than a mile from Tech’s campus.

Notre Dame’s visit will mark the first time since 2021 that the Yellow Jackets’ home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not double as the Aflac Kickoff Game. The last time Tech held a non-Kickoff Game at MBS, it throttled No. 20 North Carolina, 45-22.

Georgia Tech renews an old conference rivalry when it hosts VMI. The Yellow Jackets and Keydets, who were both members of the Southern Conference from 1924 (when VMI joined) until 1932 (when Tech departed), have met 15 times on the gridiron (1914, 1923-28, 1946-47, 1950-51, 1973, 1975, 1986 and 1988). The Jackets lead the all-time series, 14-1.

In a rare twist, Georgia Tech has three open weeks on its regular-season schedule (Sept. 28, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16). All of college football has at least two open weeks this season due to 14 Saturdays being on the calendar from Labor Day weekend to Thanksgiving weekend this year, instead of 13. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets pick up an extra open week due to opening the season in Ireland on “Week 0.”

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key will discuss the Yellow Jackets’ 2024 slate tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 24) at 6:45 p.m. on the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show on ACC Network and ESPN2. The two-hour show runs live from 5-7 p.m. and will re-air on ACCN at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Kickoff times and television designations for the Yellow Jackets’ first four weeks of the season (Week 0-3), in addition to the Nov. 21 game against NC State, are expected to be announced in the coming months. Game times and TV designations for all other games will be announced no sooner than 12 days prior to kickoff.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC) and won the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl championship with a 30-17 victory over UCF. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

