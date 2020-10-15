Tech XC Takes on Blazer Classic This Friday

MEET INFO | RACE ASSIGNMENTS | MEN’S 8K MAP | WOMEN’S 6K MAP | LIVE RESULTS

THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech’s cross-country program will lace it up one more time before ACC’s as the Jackets look to close out the 2020 regular season on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Blazer Classic hosted by UAB in Hoover, Al.

Friday’s meet will take place at Veterans Park. The women will traverse a 6K course starting at 7:45 a.m. (CST), followed by the Yellow Jacket men taking on an 8K course at approximately 8:15 a.m. (CST). A map of the men’s 8K can be found here. A map of the women’s 6K course can be found here.

Live Results for the Blazer Classic can be found here. A full schedule of the Classic can be found here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions spectators will not be allowed at the race.

Both teams will line up against Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, ACC-rival Florida State. Mississippi State is slated to compete in the women’s race but not the men’s competition.