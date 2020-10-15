Tech XC Takes on Blazer Classic This Friday

MEET INFO | RACE ASSIGNMENTS | MEN’S 8K MAP | WOMEN’S 6K MAP | LIVE RESULTS
THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech’s cross-country program will lace it up one more time before ACC’s as the Jackets look to close out the 2020 regular season on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Blazer Classic hosted by UAB in Hoover, Al.
Friday’s meet will take place at Veterans Park. The women will traverse a 6K course starting at 7:45 a.m. (CST), followed by the Yellow Jacket men taking on an 8K course at approximately 8:15 a.m. (CST). A map of the men’s 8K can be found here. A map of the women’s 6K course can be found here.
Live Results for the Blazer Classic can be found here. A full schedule of the Classic can be found here.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions spectators will not be allowed at the race.
Both teams will line up against Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, ACC-rival Florida State. Mississippi State is slated to compete in the women’s race but not the men’s competition.
Last time out the Yellow Jackets faced off against the majority of the top schools in the NCAA South Region at the FSU Invite. The Tech men backed by senior Andrew Kent’s second-place individual performance, placed second on the team leaderboard at 73 points, edging out FSU (74) by just a point. Five Georgia Tech men’s runners finished in the top-20 at the FSU Invite, with four of them being listed as underclassmen, three of whom are freshmen.
The Yellow Jacket women finished third at the FSU Invite, placing four runners in the top-25. Tech earned a top-three spot on the team leaderboard despite finishing the race without seniors Nicole Fegans & Ellen Flood.
Veterans Park opened in 2007 and has a challenging crushed gravel 5K cross country trail that is surrounded by a four-acre lake and one-acre pond. The Park has served as the host to numerous regional and collegiate cross country championships since it opened.
