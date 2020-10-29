Tech XC Poised for ACCs

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP PAGE | MEET SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS | MEN’S 8K MAP | WOMEN’S 6K MAP | ACC PREVIEW RELEASE
THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech’s XC program will head to Cary, N.C., for the 2020 ACC Cross-Country Championships on Oct. 30.
The men’s 8K final opens the competition at 10 a.m. (EST) at the WakeMed Soccer Park Course, followed by the women’s 6K championship at 11 a.m. (EST). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators will be admitted. The action will be carried live via ACC Network Extra, and live results will be available on theACC.com. In addition to ACCNX’s live coverage of the Championship races, ACC Network will air a recap show at 7 p.m. (EST) on Monday, Nov. 8.
Live results for the championships can also be found here.
This will mark the third time the WakeMed Soccer Park course has played host to the ACC Cross Country Championships.
The top 21 men’s and women’s finishers at the ACC Championships will earn All-ACC recognition. The first true freshman to cross the finish line in the men’s and women’s races will be recognized as ACC Freshmen of the Year.
Georgia Tech heads to ACCs after racing in three regular season meets this year. Tech’s women finished first at the UF Mountain Dew Invitational, third at the FSU Invite and second at the UAB Blazer Classic. On the men’s end of things the Jackets placed second at both the UF Mountain Dew Invitational and FSU Invite, followed by a fifth-place finish in a stacked field at the UAB Blazer Classic. Both squads will take on their largest field to date this season at ACCs.
This year senior Nicole Fegans has established herself as the women’s top scorer, backed by the depth of the Jackets 2-5 runners. Fegans was named as the ACC Women’s Performer of the week for her first-place overall finish in Gainesville at the season opener. Fegans is the only Jacket racing that has previously earned All-ACC XC honors, having done so in 2019.
Juniors Mary Kathryn Knott, Claire Moritz, Liz Galarza and senior Hannah Petit have performed consistently as a group, securing top-three team finishes at each regular season meet. Tech was ranked as the No. 25 team in the country in the initial Women’s XC National Coaches’ Poll by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jacket men are led by senior Andrew Kent, the second-place overall finisher at the FSU Invite and Tech’s first runner to cross the line at the Blazer Classic. Kent was named as the ACC Men’s Performer of the Week for his performance at the FSU Invite.
Through three meets the Tech underclassmen on the roster have been performing well. Most recently freshman Devin Wade was the Jackets second scorer at the UAB Blazer Classic. Fellow freshmen Zach Jaeger, Charlie Smith and sophomore Joshua Williams combined with Wade at the FSU Invite to each finish the race in the top-20 to ensure a second-place performance for the squad.
Five women’s and three men’s programs head to Cary ranked in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll top-30. No. 4 NC State, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 21 Florida State, No. 25 Georgia Tech and No. 27 North Carolina make up the women’s ranked teams. No. 16 Virginia, No. 17 Syracuse and No. 21 NC State are the ranked men’s teams.
