Tech XC Poised for ACCs

THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech’s XC program will head to Cary, N.C., for the 2020 ACC Cross-Country Championships on Oct. 30.

The men’s 8K final opens the competition at 10 a.m. (EST) at the WakeMed Soccer Park Course, followed by the women’s 6K championship at 11 a.m. (EST). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators will be admitted. The action will be carried live via ACC Network Extra, and live results will be available on theACC.com. In addition to ACCNX’s live coverage of the Championship races, ACC Network will air a recap show at 7 p.m. (EST) on Monday, Nov. 8.

Live results for the championships can also be found here.

This will mark the third time the WakeMed Soccer Park course has played host to the ACC Cross Country Championships.

The top 21 men’s and women’s finishers at the ACC Championships will earn All-ACC recognition. The first true freshman to cross the finish line in the men’s and women’s races will be recognized as ACC Freshmen of the Year.

Georgia Tech heads to ACCs after racing in three regular season meets this year. Tech’s women finished first at the UF Mountain Dew Invitational, third at the FSU Invite and second at the UAB Blazer Classic. On the men’s end of things the Jackets placed second at both the UF Mountain Dew Invitational and FSU Invite, followed by a fifth-place finish in a stacked field at the UAB Blazer Classic. Both squads will take on their largest field to date this season at ACCs.