Tech Women in Action in Day Two of NCAA East Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech track and field continued competition at NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, with three from the women’s squad in action.

Ameia Wilson kicked things off for the Yellow Jackets in the long jump, recording a mark of 5.93m for 30th place.

Running events started with Jade Ofotan in the 100m, who finished 39th with a time of 11.47.

Kate Jortberg closed things out for Tech with the 10,000m, running a 34:15.10 for 27th place.

Action for Tech continues on Friday with three from the men’s squad in action: Billy Carlton and John Higinbotham in the 3000m steeplechase and John Watkins in the triple jump.

For live results of NCAA East Prelims, click here.

