Tech Women Finish Second at Penn State National Open

Women’s Results | Men’s Results

THE FLATS – Tech’s women finished second while the men came in sixth at the Penn State National Open on Friday in University Park, Pa. The women have now earned top-5 finishes in each of its first three meets this season.

“We had a good day in Happy Valley,” said head coach Alan Drosky. “Not having our best race last time out and with four weeks between races, it was good to finally line up and compete.”

The Tech women finished second overall in the 6000m with 63 points, behind only No. 30 Penn State. They were led by Nicole Fegans, who finished fourth overall with a time of 20:31.4. She was followed by Mary Kathryn Knott, who finished 10th (20:59.2), and Liz Galarza, who came in 13th (21:07.0).

“For the women, we were very encouraged by the results, accomplished what we set out to do, and saw where we are good and where we can get better,” Drosky said.

The men placed sixth in the 5.2 mile with 154 points. Matt McBrien was the Jackets’ top finisher, coming in at 16th overall with a time of 25:55.7. James Cragin crossed next for Tech, finishing 25th overall with a time of 26:05.4.

“For the men, we ran aggressive early and faded a little the last half of the race,” said Drosky. “As we freshen up for the upcoming championship meets, and trust our fitness that we can fight through the fatigue better, we will see the results we’re hoping for.”

This was the final meet for the Jackets before competing at the ACC Championships in Blacksburg, Va. on Nov. 1.