Tech Wins 5th in a Row, 11-4 over KSU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (11-2) rattled off nine unanswered runs behind 7.2 scoreless innings from the bullpen as the Yellow Jackets dispatched of Kennesaw State (5-9) by a final score of 11-4 on Tuesday evening inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tyler Neises hit his first-career home run and the combination of Mason Patel, Caden Gaudette, Sam Swygert, Alex Hernandez and Cole Royer kept KSU frustrated as the Jackets carry a five-game winning streak into ACC play this weekend.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

The Jackets improve to 11-2 on the year, the best record through 13 games since starting the 2016 season 12-1.

The Georgia Tech bullpen threw 7.2 scoreless innings today. They extend the scoreless streak to 16.2 straight innings over the last four games, only allowing 11 hits and striking out 18 over that time.

The Jackets only found one double today, off the bat of Kent Schmidt (6 th ). Tech has hit 44 doubles this season – the most in Division I and the most by a GT team through 13 games since at least the turn of the century.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Kennesaw State, 27-10, following today’s result.

Tech is 3-0 against in-state opponents this season and have won seven-straight regular season games against programs from in-state dating back to last season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Tyler Neises connected for his first collegiate home run in Tech’s five-run sixth inning. He is up to eight RBI this season.

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise continued his hot streak, launching his 4 th home run of the year to put Tech in front, 6-4 in the third. This marks his fourth consecutive mutli-RBI day.

The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 25 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University.

𝐎𝐇 𝐌𝐘 𝐋𝐎𝐃𝐈@KyleLodise goes oppo 🌮 for his 4th HR of the season ACCNX – https://t.co/ETJNBi6zRT#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/zV5Ca7v69X — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 4, 2025

Freshman Alex Hernandez took over the team-lead for RBI after driving in three today, one off a SAC fly and two with an RBI single in the Jackets’ five-run sixth inning. He leads the team in HR (5) and RBI (18) while also pitching 3.0 innings out of the bullpen, with a save.

has also been on a tear in recent games, going 3-for-4 tonight with two runs scored. Over his last four games, Kerce leads the team with a .692 batting average, including four doubles and 7 RBI for a 1.000 slugging % and a 1.688 OPS.

leads the team with a .692 batting average, including four doubles and 7 RBI for a 1.000 slugging % and a 1.688 OPS. Sophomore Vahn Lackey set a new career-high with his fifth straight multi-hit game (2-for-4 with a run scored). Lackey is batting .417 so far in 2025, one of three Jackets over .400 heading into ACC play ( Kent Schmidt – .447 & Carson Kerce – .421)

barreled a first-inning pitch off the wall in right center to drive in for the game’s first run. Schmidt has recorded at least one RBI in nine straight games – a career-long streak.

has recorded at least one RBI in nine straight games – a career-long streak. He extends his career-best on-base streak to 21 games with his performance today and leads the team with a .548 on-base percentage this season.

Sophomore Drew Burress extended his career-high on-base streak to 31 games after drawing two walks tonight.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior RHP Caden Spivey made his second start as a Yellow Jacket, recording three of his four outs via strikeout before exiting the game in the second.

made his second start as a Yellow Jacket, recording three of his four outs via strikeout before exiting the game in the second. From that point on, the bullpen worked 7.2 scoreless innings – the third time this season the Tech bullpen has thrown at least 7.0 scoreless innings in relief.

was first out of the bullpen, working a pair of flyouts to get Tech out of the second before striking out two around a couple of hits in the third and adding another K in the fourth around a two-out walk. Patel maintains his perfect 0.00 ERA this year over 12.1 innings of work allowing only five hits and two walks while striking out 15.

Sophomore RHP Caden Gaudette was next out of the pen for his team-leading sixth appearance. He went 2.0 innings allowing only one hit and striking out three. He has struck out at least three batters in three of his six appearances this season and has earned 13 of his 23 outs via punch out.

Senior Sam Swygert pitched a scoreless seventh. He has allowed only one run in 7.2 innings of relief this season while striking out eight.

pitched a scoreless seventh. He has allowed only one run in 7.2 innings of relief this season while striking out eight. Freshman Alex Hernandez returned to the mound, working a 1-2-3 eighth inning while recording his third strikeout of the season.

returned to the mound, working a 1-2-3 eighth inning while recording his third strikeout of the season. Freshman Cole Royer collected the final three outs in the top of the ninth, working around a single for a scoreless frame in his fourth appearance on the year. Royer reached a spin rate of over 3000 tonight, the best of any Yellow Jacket this season.

UP NEXT­­

Tech begins Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend with a three-game set at Virginia Tech (March 7-9). The games will be at 4 p.m. (Friday), 3 p.m. (Saturday) and 1 p.m. (Sunday) and all three games will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.