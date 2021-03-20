Tech Volleyball Completes Weekend Sweep

Paired with Friday’s 3-0 win over home-standing Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech (11-2, 11-2 ACC) went 2-0 on the weekend and outscored its opponents by a combined 150-95 tally. The Yellow Jackets will remain at least tied atop the ACC standings, pending No. 18 Notre Dame’s results this weekend versus Wake Forest and North Carolina. Should the Fighting Irish lose to Wake or UNC on Saturday or Sunday, the Jackets will stand alone atop the ACC heading into the final two weekends of the regular season.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball completed a perfect weekend in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a dominant 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-10) win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.

Saturday’s first set was a back-and-forth affair, with Tech overcoming a 20-19 deficit to eke out the two-point win. From there, the Jackets took control, as they never trailed over the final two sets. A 12-0 run early in the third set all but sealed the sweep.

Mariana Brambilla led Saturday’s performance with a match-high 14 kills to reach 200 kills on the season. Julia Bergmann added 11 kills and three aces, Erin Moss hit an impressive .571 (four kills, no errors on seven swings), Isabella D’Amico led all players with 31 assists and Maddie Tippett had a match-high 17 digs.

As a team, Georgia Tech outhit Syracuse (5-6, 5-6 ACC) by a .250-102 margin. The Jackets also held wide advantages in kills (41-24), assists (39-22) and digs (54-39).

Tech returns to action on Friday, March 26 with a pivotal ACC match at No. 13 Louisville (9-2, 7-2 ACC, pending Saturday’s result vs. Florida State). Match time is set for 5 p.m.

