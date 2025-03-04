Tech Volleyball Announces 2025 Spring Schedule

THE FLATS – Coming off its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, Georgia Tech volleyball is back in action this spring with six home matches and one road game against Tennessee.

The Yellow Jackets will begin their spring schedule Friday, March 7 to take on the Georgia Tech men’s volleyball club at 5 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. Tech will have an action-packed day. Saturday March 29 as Auburn, ETSU, South Alabama, and Clemson all come to The Flats. After being back in O’Keefe for a few matches, Tech will load the bus once this off season to take on 2024 NCAA Tournament Round One opponent, Tennessee on April 5. Tech will wrap up its spring slate against Georgia April 13 at 1 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Entry is free for all of Tech’s spring matches at home. Parking will be available for fans in the E65 McCamish Lot. Parking will also be available in the E66 Family Housing lot for the games on March 7 and 29.

Tech volleyball most recently went 21-10 overall in the 2024 season while going 12-8 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets made their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and advanced to the second round of the tournament for the 11th time in program history. Senior Bianca Bertolino made program history in a number of ways, the greatest of which was when she became the first ever Yellow Jacket to get professionally drafted into the premier professional volleyball league in North America. Bertolino finished her 2024 season with AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, AVCA Southeast All-Region, and Second Team All-ACC honors. Tamara Otene also had an impressive season as she collected AVCA Southeast All-Region and Second Team All-ACC honors. Logan Wiley became a standout performer in her first season and finished her freshman campaign earning a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team. Tech volleyball most recently saw junior Liv Mogridge spend time in Colorado Springs, Colo. training in the Women’s National Team Open Program with USA Volleyball.