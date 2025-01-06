Tech Visits Syracuse in First 2025 Road Trip

THE FLATS – Riding back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference wins, Georgia Tech hits the road for the first time in 2025 with a visit to Syracuse for a 7 p.m. ACC contest Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tech (8-7, 2-2 ACC) takes a 3-game winning streak into the week, which features road games against the Orange and SMU (Saturday). The Yellow Jackets downed Notre Dame (86-75) and Boston College (85-64) at home last week following a 92-49 rout of Alabama A&M in their final non-conference tilt. The Jackets are looking for their first road win of the season after losses at North Carolina and Oklahoma in December.

Syracuse (6-8, 0-3 ACC) is looking for its first ACC win after sustaining defeats at Notre Dame on Dec. 7 (69-64), Wake Forest at home last Tuesday (81-71) and Florida State on the road Saturday (90-74). The Orange have dropped six of their last eight games following a 4-2 start and are 6-2 at home this season.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 385 and the SiriusXM app.