Tech Visits Notre Dame for First Road Trip

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball makes its first road trip of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, visiting Notre Dame for the first of two meetings this season. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish are slated to tipoff in the Purcell Pavilion at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.

Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play last Thursday, convincingly defeating Boston College, 86-68, behind four Jackets scoring in double-figures. Junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen recorded a career night, scoring 27 points, hitting 11 field goals including five three-pointers, and finishing with a personal-best eight steals.

Notre Dame (2-2, 0-0 ACC) opens conference play hosting the Jackets on Sunday after splitting the first four games of the season. The Fighting Irish are 2-1 when competing at home this season and are paced in scoring by Maddy Westbeld, who is averaging 17.5 points per game. Notre Dame is led by four averaging double-figures on the young season.

Tech and Notre Dame are meeting on the hardwood for the 14th time in program history. The Jackets seek their first victory over the Fighting Irish.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra; Watch Online

Listen Live: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.