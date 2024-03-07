Tech Travels to Wake Forest & NC State

THE FLATS – No. 28 Georgia Tech men’s tennis (10-3, 1-1 ACC) continues the conference season back on the road in North Carolina, facing two nationally-ranked ACC opponents. The first match of the weekend will be against No. 4 Wake Forest (11-4, 1-1 ACC) on Friday, March 8 at 4 p.m. Tech will then face No. 20 NC State (8-4, 1-1 ACC) on Sunday, March 10 at 12 p.m.

The Jackets began conference play last weekend in North Carolina. Taking on UNC and Duke, the Jackets split the weekend with a heartbreaking loss to No. 48 UNC 3-4. The Jackets would then face a No.11 Duke, where despite losing the doubles point, they would dominate singles play going 6-0 to secure a 6-1 victory over the Blue Devils.

In the most recent ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings, Tech was ranked at No. 28 and earned their first team national ranking of the spring season. Three Jackets are still represented on the Top 125 Singles and Top 60 Doubles lists – No. 18 Andres Martin, No. 42 Keshav Chopra and No. 38 Chopra & Marcus McDaniel.

