Tech Travels to Take On Florida State

Baye Ndongo (11) has four double-doubles this season. (photo by Danny Karnik)

THE FLATS – On the road for the third time in four games, Georgia Tech goes South to visit Florida State Saturday in a 12 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference contest at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

Tech (8-10, 2-5 ACC) is looking to stop a three-game skid after suffering road losses at Syracuse (62-55) and SMU (93-71) last week and a home defeat to Clemson (70-59) Tuesday night. Prior to that, the Yellow Jackets had evened their conference record with home wins over Notre Dame (86-75) and Boston College (85-64). Tech is 0-3 on the road this season in conference play and sit alone in 14th place.

FSU (12-5, 3-3 ACC) is tied for seventh place in the ACC standings following their 82-70 win at home over Pittsburgh Wednesday night. The Seminoles have won three of their last four games, including wins over Syracuse and Miami, and are 7-2 at home this season.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ESPNU, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 381 and the SiriusXM app.