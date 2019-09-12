Tech Travels to Norman for OU Nike Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (5-1) makes its second road trip of the season, heading to Norman, Okla., to compete against Louisiana, Arizona State and Oklahoma in the OU Nike Invitational Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14.

The Jackets are looking to keep the ball rolling their way after winning their second-straight non-conference tournament last week. Tech faces the Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in program history and meets with the Sun Devils for the third time. Tech trails 0-2 in the series history. The Jackets take on host Oklahoma for just the second time, this time with former Yellow Jacket Lindsey Gray across the net as the head coach of the Sooners.

Schedule (all times eastern):

Friday, Sept. 13

6 p.m. – vs. Louisiana

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:30 p.m. – vs. Arizona State

8 p.m. – IUPUI vs. Georgia Tech

Follow along:

Live stats vs. Louisiana

Live stats vs. Arizona State

Live stats vs. Oklahoma

