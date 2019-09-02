Tech Travels to Kennesaw State for First Road Match

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball heads up I-75 on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. first serve at Kennesaw State.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 3-0 opening weekend, winning the tournament title and tallying wins against Long Beach State, Southern and UNC Asheville. Freshman Julia Bergmann had an outstanding debut, earing the tournament MVP crown. Sophomore Matti McKissock and senior Kodie Comby joined Bergmann on the all-tournament team.

The Jackets are 2-1 in the all-times series against the Owls. Tech took the last meeting in 2016, a 3-2 victory in Atlanta. Tech’s loss came in the programs’ only meeting in Kennesaw in 2015, a 3-1 decision.

Follow along:

Live stats for the match can be found here. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

