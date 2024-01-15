Tech Travels to Face Clemson

THE FLATS – Looking to get back on the winning track after five straight losses, Georgia Tech plays its second straight road game when it visits Clemson at 9 p.m. Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4 ACC) have lost their last four ACC games to Florida State (82-71), Boston College (95-87), Notre Dame (75-68 in overtime) and No. 11 Duke (84-79), two of those on the road. Tech held second-half leads in three of those games, two of them by double digits.

Clemson (12-4, 2-3 ACC), which began its season with nine straight wins, is 3-4 since then. The Tigers ended a three-game losing streak to conference foes (at Miami, North Carolina, at Virginia Tech) by defeating Boston College, 89-78, at home Saturday. Still, they fell out of both top-25 polls after being ranked for six straight weeks.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 382 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF