Tech Travels to Clemson on Friday, Host Georgia Southern on Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis heads to Clemson for an ACC road match with the Tigers at 5 p.m. (EST) on Friday, March 5, before returning home for a 1 p.m. (EST) Sunday contest against Georgia Southern at the Byers Tennis Complex to close out the weekend.

The Yellow Jackets (6-5, 1-3 ACC) recently dropped a pair of ACC matches last weekend to Duke & No. 1 North Carolina. Clemson (5-6, 1-3 ACC) and Georgia Tech were both tied at spot No. 44 in the most recent ITA Division I Men’s National Rankings. Georgia Southern (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) is on a five game winning streak and will take on Davidson on Friday and Florida Atlantic on Saturday prior to playing Tech on Sunday.

Tech currently sports a .627-win percentage in dual match singles. Redshirt freshman Andres Martin and redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher are both 2-1 in ACC singles matches. Martin and true freshman Chen Dong collected Techs’ two wins in conference doubles matches and have yet to lose when paired together.

Martin is ranked No. 59 in singles and is also 10-2 overall in doubles, with a 7-2 dual match record. Classmate Marcus McDaniel and Schelcher are still ranked as the No. 31 doubles pairing, while Martin/Keshav Chopra are in the No. 41 spot.

Live streaming and live results for the match versus Clemson can be found here.

Live streaming for the home match versus Georgia Southern can be found here. Live results can be found here.