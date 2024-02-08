Tech Travels to Auburn for First Chance Meet

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams will be sending a handful of athletes to the Auburn First Chance Invite this weekend. The competition starts on Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. ET and will continue Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m ET.

The last time in competition, the Jackets recorded dominating performances, the women defeated both Carson Newman 240-48 and ECU 198-101. This weekend the women will have several competitors in action including:

Lily Burke

Ariana Dirkzwager

Sarah Livingston

Caroline Pape

Sabina Mrzyglod

Kiah Smith

Caroline Porterfield

Anne Deedy

Sophia Dumont

In the meet against Carson Newman the men had a dominating performance demolishing Carson Newman 208-48. Three athletes recorded first place finishes in multiple events including Mert Kilavuz 1000 Y Free and 500 Y Free, Leandro Odorici 100 Breast and100 Y Free, and Nils Bognar 100 Back (48.68) and 400 IM (3:51.90). This weekend the men will also have several Jackets in action including:

Caleb Blischke

Wiggo Frohde

Jonathan Shaheen

Stephen Jones

Cade Martin

Will Coady

Sean Santos

Julian Killius

Hunter Foehner

Henry Gibbs

Ramy El Ghaziri

Bennett Parramore

Blake Burnley

Breno Santana

The upcoming invite will serve as a chance for several Jackets to improve their times and earn a spot on Tech’s squad that will compete at the ACC Championships.

In the February CSCAA Division I Poll, the men’s team ranks at No. 24 in the nation.

