Tech Track and Field Set to Host Georgia Tech Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field returns to The Flats this weekend to host the Georgia Tech Invitational Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 18 the George C. Griffin Track and Field facility.

Action in the meet will start Friday at 11:00 a.m. with the men’s hammer throw. Friday’s running events will kick off with the 100m hurdles at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s action will begin at 10 a.m. for the senior recognition, where Tech will honor 40 seniors prior to the start of the meet.

Competition will then begin at 10:30 a.m. with the triple jump.

For a full schedule of events, click here. The meet will not be streamed, but live results will be available.

Tech welcomes 55 teams to the Flats for this weekend’s meet, and approximately 1,400 athletes will be in action across two days.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a strong weekend at the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational, leaving the two-day meet with seven event wins, while setting three new Lee University meet records. In day one, Tech saw event wins from Kelsey Chambers (high jump), Ameia Wilson (long jump), Sarah Noel (400m hurdles), Gracie Marston (1500m) and Kate Jortberg (5000m). On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets added two more first-place finishes from Kennedy Myers in the 100m hurdles and Jade Ofotan in the 100m.

At the last home meet, Tech saw first place finishes from Billy Carlton (1500m), Tristan Autry (3000m steeplechase), Wilson (long jump), John Higinbotham (5000m), John Watkins (triple jump), Adaora Tagbo (triple jump) and Carla du Plessis (high jump).

Admission to the Georgia Tech Invitational is free, and parking for fans can be found in the Family Housing Deck on 10th Street.

