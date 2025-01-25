Tech Track and Field Closes Competition at Orange and Purple

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track and field concluded competition at the Orange and Purple Invitational, totaling two event wins and seven additional top-ten finishes.

Both event wins came in field events, with transfer Kendall Ward taking first in the high jump (1.73m). John Watkins then earned his second first place finish of the season, taking first in the triple jump (15.24m).

Additionally, Charlie Crowder recorded a top-five finish, coming in fourth place with a distance of 14.33m. In the women’s triple jump, Adora Tagbo finished in 10th place with a distance of 11.83m. Omar Arnaout then recorded a podium finish in the high jump, clearing 2.06m. Also, freshman Maggie Gizinski finished 18th in the shotput (9.84m).

Running action started with the women’s 3000m, where six Yellow Jackets competed. Ava Coffey was the first finisher for Tech, coming in 27th with a 10:14.41. She is followed by Ella Bailey in 32nd (10:20.26), Ellie Mortiz in 36th (10:30.85), Zoe Garcia in 38th (10:40.41), Ashley Sechrest in 41st (10:53.46) and Sarah Burwell in 47th (11:33.14).

Freshman Richard Planck led the way for Tech in the men’s 3000m, coming in 19th with a time of 8:30.32. Matt Castronuovo came in 25th, clocking an 8:33.38, followed by Jean–Lou Pare (30th, 8:35.76), Tristan Autry (33rd, 8:37.86) and Hayden Marshall (39th, 8:44.69).

Jade Ofotan ran a personal best in the 200m, coming in 13th place with a 24.28. Sheleah Harris was close behind in 15th place, recording a 24.43, with Sophia Richard (32nd 25.30), Ward (35th, 26.09) and Delali Setrana (46th, 26.13) also competing in the event.

On the men’s side, Weston Baptiste (22.46) and George Benjamin (24.04) represented Tech in the event.

Macy Felton recorded a top-ten finish in the women’s 800, coming in ninth with a 2:14.33, with Kayla Rose in 20th (2:18.61) and Stella Chambless in 22nd (2:18.97). In the men’s 200, Cooper Timberman was the highest finisher for the Tech men, coming in 29th (1:54.59), with Trent Bell (1:59.13) and Ethan Kurilko (1:59.63) also running.

The Tech women took second in the DMR, with the team of Gracie Marston, Kimmi Woods, Lottie Chappell and Mary Brady recording an 11:33.12 for the podium finish. The Tech men also took second, with the foursome of Alex Thomas, Kamren Kennedy, Parker Buchheit and Alexander Arrambide clocking a 9:50.82.

Action closed with the 4×400 relay, where the Yellow Jacket women came in 11th (3:56.48), with the men finishing within the top-ten, coming in seventh (3:17.13).

Tech will return to action next weekend, traveling to Clemson and the Bob Pollock Invitational and to Boston for the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Both are two-day meets, starting Friday Jan. 31 and ending Saturday, Feb.1.

