Tech Tops Alabama

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team defeats Alabama on Monday, Jan. 15 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets clinched the doubles point and then capped off the day with four singles wins, to win the dual 5-2.

After Alabama took the match on No. 2 doubles, the doubles pairing of Andres Martin and Krish Arora secured a dominant win over Alabama’s Matic Dimic and Roan Jones 6-1. Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra also had success in their match, securing a win over a No. 25 Flip Planinsek and Andrii Zimnokh. The two doubles wins put Tech up 1-0 against Alabama.

In singles play, McDaniel, Chopra, and Martin picked up wins against ranked Alabama players.

McDaniel secured the first win over No. 76 Ponce De Leon, 6-3,6-4. Martin quickly took the first set 6-3. After being down 5-2 in the second set, Martin mounted a comeback to win the set 7-5 over No. 35 Planinsek.

Chopra had a helluva day for the Jackets. Chopra’s match went to a tiebreaker in both sets with him winning 13-11 in the first and 7-5 in the second over Alabama’s No. 51 Enzo Aguiard.

Rohan Sachdev took the first set against Matic Dimic, winning 6-2. Sachdev dropped the second set 1-6. After a back-and-forth battle in the third set, Sachdev won the set 7-5.

UP NEXT:

The Jackets are back at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday, Jan. 19 and will take on Presbyterian at 5:00 p.m.

