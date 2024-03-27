Tech to Welcome Florida State, Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to action at home this week, welcoming Florida State on Thursday and will then host Miami on Saturday. Both matches will take place at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

No.35 GEORGIA TECH (13-5) vs. No. 15 Florida State(14-5)

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2024 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

No.35 GEORGIA TECH (13-5) vs. No. 50 Miami(10-7)

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Georgia Tech men’s tennis is coming off a bye weekend and are looking to extend its win streak when returning to action. Last time out, Tech hosted a double header against Boston College (6-1) and The Citadel (7-0). In both matches, Tech collected victories on every court in singles action.

ITA RANKINGS

Georgia Tech

No. 16 Andres Martin

No. 104 Keshav Chopra

No. 48 Keshav Copra/ Marcus McDaniel

Florida State

No. 4 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc

No. 14 Antoine Cornut-Chauvnic/ Joshua Dous Karpenschif

Miami

No. 64 Adrien Burdet/ Vladislav Melnic

No. 70 Antonio Prat/ Martin Katz

