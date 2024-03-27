Open search form
Tech to Welcome Florida State, Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to action at home this week, welcoming Florida State on Thursday and will then host Miami on Saturday. Both matches will take place at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. 

No.35 GEORGIA TECH (13-5) vs. No. 15 Florida State(14-5)
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2024 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex 

  • Live Stream: Watch Online 
  • Live Stats: Click Here 
  • Admission: Free 
  • Parking: Family Housing Deck located on 10th Street 

 

No.35 GEORGIA TECH (13-5) vs. No. 50 Miami(10-7)
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex 

  • Live Stream: Watch Online 
  • Live Stats: Click Here 
  • Admission: Free 
  • Parking: Family Housing Deck located on 10th Street 

Georgia Tech men’s tennis is coming off a bye weekend and are looking to extend its win streak when returning to action. Last time out, Tech hosted a double header against Boston College (6-1) and The Citadel (7-0). In both matches, Tech collected victories on every court in singles action.  

ITA RANKINGS
Georgia Tech 

No. 16 Andres Martin
No. 104 Keshav Chopra  

No. 48 Keshav Copra/ Marcus McDaniel 

Florida State
No. 4 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc 

No. 14 Antoine Cornut-Chauvnic/ Joshua Dous Karpenschif  

 Miami
No. 64 Adrien Burdet/ Vladislav Melnic 

No. 70 Antonio Prat/ Martin Katz 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund     

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.     

