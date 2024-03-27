Tech to Split Weekend in North Carolina, Florida

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field will split its team this weekend with competitions scheduled at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. and Florida Relays in Gainesville, Fla. The Raleigh Relay begin on Thursday. Mar. 28 and the Florida Relays will begin on Friday, Mar 30.

The Raliegh Relay will begin with the men’s 1500 meter event at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday. The women’s squad features several performers including Katy Earwood, Erin Fegans, Abigail Green, and Katherine Jortberg. The men’s squad features several top performers including John Higinbotham, Devin Wade and Tristan Autry.

The Florida Relays will begin with the women’s hammer throw at 11 a.m. on Friday. The women’s squad features several performers including Jade Ofotan, Anne Witherspoon, and Lydia Troupe. The men’s squad features several top performers including Alex Arrambide, Cameron O’Neal, Myles Collins, and Nick Nyman.Alexander-Tharpe Fund

