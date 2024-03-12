Tech to Host Clemson

THE FLATS – No. 32 Georgia Tech men’s tennis (10-5, 1-3 ACC) returns to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex with a conference matchup against Clemson. The match is slated for Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

In the most recent ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings, Tech was ranked at No. 32. Three Jackets remain on the Top 125 Singles and Top 60 Doubles lists – No. 18 Andres Martin, No. 42 Keshav Chopra and No. 38 Chopra & Marcus McDaniel.

The top performer for Tech so far this season has been Martin. Martin has won his last six matches, currently 14-1 in dual match competition. Several other players are on a multiple match winning streak in singles play including Rohan Sachdev who has won his last two matches.

