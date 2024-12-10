Men’s Tennis Announces Spring 2025 Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis announced its 2025 spring schedule Tuesday, which is highlighted by 12 home matches, including two doubleheaders, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets will open the season on Jan. 12, with a match against UNC Charlotte at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Tech then hits the road for a match at Alabama on Jan. 18.

Tech’s first doubleheader of the season comes on Jan. 20, as they host Wofford for two matches.

The Yellow Jackets then travel to Austin, Texas, for the ITA Kickoff weekend (Jan. 25-26). Tech is joined by host Arkansas, Rice and host Texas at the indoor championship qualifier.

Georgia Tech then takes on back-to-back in-state opponents, facing Georgia State at home on Jan. 30, before traveling to Georgia on Feb. 4.

Tech returns to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for a four-match home stint, hosting UNC Wilmington and The Citadel on Feb 22, before welcoming in Notre Dame (Feb 28) and Louisville (March 2) for the start of ACC action.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road the following weekend, traveling to ACC newcomer SMU (March 7) and Boston College (March 9). Tech then returns to The Flats to host Duke (March 14) and UNC (March 16).

A trip to the Sunshine State is next for Tech, traveling to Miami on March 21 and Florida State on March 23.

The White and Gold will close their home slate with matches against NC State (March 28) and Wake Forest (March 30).

Tech will finish out the regular season with three road matches, traveling to Virginia (April 4), Virginia Tech (April 6) and Clemson (April 11).

The ACC Championships will be held in Cary, N.C., from Wednesday, April 16 to Sunday, April 20.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

